Body

Jack Sullivan

Jack Ray Sullivan, age 70 of Lavonia Highway, Bowersville, Ga., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 1, 2021 at AnMed Health.

He was born on March 20, 1950 in Royston, Ga., to the late Perry Sullivan and Annie Blanche Bratcher Sullivan. He was Greens Keeper at Hartwell Golf Club and loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Diane Corn Sullivan; children: Perry Alton Sullivan, Elizabeth (Liz) Clara Anna Sullivan, and Elya Cody of Bowersville, Ga., siblings: Montine Cagle, Ruth Bowers, Vernell Byrum, Lula Bell Cobb, Brenda (Edward) Roach, Lisa (Richard) Long; grandchildren: Carlela Sullivan, Kiera Sullivan, Trinity Cody, Hali McAbee and Hayden McAbee; great-grandchildren: Jayceon Burtch, Aria Burtch; Goddaughters, Crystal Jordan and Jacque McMillan. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Joe Durham, Gene Sullivan and Miller Garlan Sullivan.

In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated and the family will host a private memorial service at Coile and Hall Funeral Directors.

The family has entrusted Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell to arrange his services.

An online guest registry is available by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.