Body

Jack Martin

Jack Kay Martin, 79, of Johnny Street in Hartwell, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October, 24 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Jack was born on June 26, 1941 in Hartwell. He retired from the City of Hartwell Fire Department with 37 years of service. He was a member of Nancy Hart Masonic Lodge #690 and was a member of Abundant Life Baptist Church.

He is survived by his sons, Richard (Dani) Martin of Hartwell, Ga., and James K. (Jodi) Martin of Anderson, S.C.; grandchildren: Sara Stevens of Atlanta, Ga., Brent Burr of Hartwell, Jennifer Seawright of Hartwell, and Chelsey Melnik of Pendleton, S.C.; great-grandchildren: Austin, Abby, Wyatt, Emma and Lily. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dora Roper Martin, his wife of 56 years, Joanne Teasley Martin, brother, Samuel Martin and sister, Mary Sue Sartain.

Funeral services celebrating his life were held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, at Abundant Life Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Brewer, Mr. Frankie Gray and Mrs. Jennifer Seawright officiating. Memorials may be made to Abundant Life Baptist Church, 12 Hart Service Road, Hartwell, GA 30643 or the City of Hartwell Fire Department Annual Boot Drive.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell was in charge of arrangements.

An online guest registry is available by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.