Body

Hunter McCall

Jason Hunter McCall, 27, of Dewy Rose, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at his home.

Born on July 7, 1993 in Anderson, S.C., he was the son of Jason Allen McCall and Tracy Sowders McCall.

Survivors include his father and stepmother, Jason Allen McCall and Deborah Warren McCall of Bowersville; mother, Tracy McCall of Dewy Rose; girlfriend, Kellie O'Donnell; three children: Kayne, Kameron and Fox all of Hartwell; brother, Justin McCall of Hartwell; paternal grandparents, Bobby and Linda McCall of Hartwell; maternal grandparents, Don and Jeanette Sowders of Bowman; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Hunter's life will be held by the family at a later date.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.