Body

"Herb" Daniel

Noel Herbert "Herb" Daniel, 85, of Crumps Road, Hartwell, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at his home.

Born on December 4, 1935 in Acworth, Ga., he was the son of the late John LaFayette Daniel and Callie Bennett Daniel. Mr. Daniel was a retired Crane operator of Atlantic Steel Co., a member of the New Hope Baptist Church, Acworth and a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his wife, Faye Meador Daniel; a daughter, Stephanie Daniel Crump (Steve) of Hartwell; a son, Gary D. Daniel (Tammie) of Gray, Tenn.; four grandchildren: Matthew Daniel of Huntsville, Ala., Alex Daniel (Tracy Powell) of Elizabethton, Tenn., Lacey Gordon (James) of Carlton, Ga. and Ethan Crump of Athens, Ga. and two great-granddaughters: Reagan Daniel and Stevie Gordon.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Rolling Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Gerald McPherson officiating. Military Honors followed the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.