Harold McFall

Harold George "Gob" McFall, 94, of Massey Subdivision, Hartwell, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House, Anderson, S.C.

Born on February 27, 1926 in Royalton, Ill., he was the son of the John George McFall and Ava Mae Brown McFall. Mr. McFall was retired from the coal industry, where he was a maintenance supervisor for Jewel Smokeless Coal & Coke. He was a member of Richlands Lodge #318 & Richlands Chapter #104 O.E.S., Richlands VA, O'Keefe Royal Arch Chapter #26, Tazewell VA and Birmingham Metro York Rite Commanderate, Birmingham AL. Mr. McFall was also a member of the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church and a WW II U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Pacific Theater on the USS Montpelier, where they earned 13 major battle stars.

Survivors include his son, Richard T. McFall (Charlotte) of Hartwell; two grandchildren: Ginny Figel of Atlanta and Joy Donnelly-Loggins of Lexington, Ga,; four great-grandchildren: William Figel, Camilla Figel, Dylan Yager and Olivia Yager; a daughter-in-law, Donna McFall of Jonesboro, Ga. and a brother, James Herbert McFall of Rockford, Md. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia Dare Coleman McFall and a son, Paul S. McFall.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held a later date when everyone can come together and spend time with the family. He will be placed in the Greenhills Memory Gardens, Richland, Va. with Military and Masonic Rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 273 Mt. Hebron Road, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.