Gloria Faye Coleman Patton, 68, of Hartwell, died Nov. 9, 2020. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Encounter Church. A Celebration of Gloria’s Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. at the Encounter Church located at 1318 Reed Creek Highway. Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.