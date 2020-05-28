George Adams

Body



George Nathaniel Adams, 85, of Hartwell, Ga., died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Adams was born in Royston, Ga., on March 22, 1935, son of the late Clarence N. Adams and the late Janna Strickland Adams. He was the owner and operator of Royston Auto Supply, a United States Army veteran and was a member of the Royston Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Jan Gibson Cromer Adams; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Mike Ogle of Arnoldsville, Ga. and Gina and Raulie Bleech of Royston, Ga.; grandchildren and spouses, Taryn and Tyler Benton, Tristan and Brack Phillips and Marena Bleech.

A private graveside service will be held in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Royston. A register book will be at Pruitt Funeral Home for friends to sign.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.