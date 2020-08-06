Body

Geneva Beggs

Geneva Hilley Beggs, 92, of Eagle Grove School Road, Canon, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital, Lavonia.

Born on August 24, 1927 in Royston, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Ottis White Hilley and Ella Gaines Hilley. Mrs. Beggs was a former seamstress for Bellcraft and a clerk/bookkeeper for D.H. Beggs Grocery & Gas Station. She was also a member of Bethany Baptist Church where she was a member of the Joy Club, Choir, and Ladies Sunday School Class.

Survivors include her son, Dewey H. Beggs, Jr. (Carol) of Canon; daughter, Lynn B. Martin of Bowersville; one brother, Douglas Hilley (June) of Hartwell; two sisters: Shirley Pulliam (Marshall) of Royston and Glenda Ford of Loganville, Ga.; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Beggs is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dewy H. Beggs, Sr.; son-in-law, Grant Martin; two brothers: Richard Hilley and Lake Hilley; and one great-grandchild, Will Corbett.

Cryptside services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park with the Rev. Jerry Durham officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Bethany Baptist Church, 2085 Bethany-Bowersville Road, Canon, GA 30520.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.