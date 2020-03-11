Body



Obie Gene Ankerich left this earth for the heavenly realm Sunday, March 8, 2020. That's not the date he wanted in his obituary. "Just say that I actually died February 23, 1998." That was the date of his open heart surgery and the insertion of his St. Jude's heart valve, after which he said he was never physically the same.

He liked to introduce himself as "Gene Ankerich, the one and only." No truer words were ever thought or uttered. His wife, Carol, often said affectionately, "There ain't another one like him."

His parents, Tully and Sue (Alewine) Ankerich, tried for years before Obie Gene came along, on February 17, in Hart County, Ga. The year is not important. He forbade us to disclose the year in print or speak it aloud. Let's just say he hated old age. "I'm ashamed to be this old," he often quipped. "I still think like I'm 25. But time gets by in a hurry."

While it was his tired old heart that took him from us, Gene had a number of close calls over the years with cancer and numerous lung and heart procedures. We actually lost count of the number of operations he had. Prone to occasional exaggeration, Gene's own number fluctuated between 12 and 16 operations. And if you didn't believe him, he was more than willing to show you his scars. "I'm lucky to still be here," he often lamented. "I've had a lot done to me."

A man of multiple talents, his work varied. He was a carpenter, raised chickens, rescued abandoned dogs and cats, and loved his goats, donkeys, and game roosters. He also welded for a local Hartwell company and learned to play the guitar in middle age. After retirement, he was a shampooer in his wife's beauty salon. They say he could give one soothing and cleansing shampoo.

A man whose faith in God was steadfast, he often prayed with and sang to residents of nursing homes. While his weakening heart and shortness of breath curtailed his singing, he was still good for a verse or two of his favorite old-time hymns like When the Roll is Called up Yonder and I'll Fly Away.

Left behind to keep his memory alive are "the boy", Michael G. Ankerich; son-in-law Charlie Snipes; sister-in-law Lorraine Puerta; nieces and nephews Anna Cobb (Mark), Jon Puerta, and Dylan, Jake, and Lauren Cobb; and a number of cousins. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by "the wife", Carol, and a menagerie of pets, most recently his beloved Chihuahua, Popeye.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel. Receiving of friends will begin at 1 p.m. The Rev. Pat L. Miller and Rev. Fred Greenway are officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery.

Rather than flowers, Gene asked that donations be made to any charity that rescues four-legged critters from homelessness.

Possessing an occasional flair for the dramatic, Gene often said, "If I die, don't worry about it. Just laugh and go on." While we might have rolled our eyes at the oft-repeated line in the past, none of us are laughing now. We're going to miss our dad and friend, Gene Ankerich, the one and only.

