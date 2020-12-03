Gary Dean Jennings

Mr. Gary Dean Jennings, age 67 of Hartwell, Ga., husband to Sara Jones Jennings, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at AnMed Health.

He was born on March 31, 1953, in South Carolina to the late JB Jennings and Thelma Williams Ragsdale Jennings. Gary was a custodian at the First Baptist Church and member of Goldmine Church of God. He served in the United States National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, children; Tony (TinaCouey of Hartwell, GA., Brian (Wava) Couey of Anderson, SC., Neal Jennings (April) of Spartanburg, SC., Chris Jennings (Shauna) of Spartanburg, SC., siblings; Faye Wykal (George) of Spartanburg, SC. and Joyce Laws (Keith) of Spartanburg, SC., and nine grandchildren.

Memorial services for Mr. Jennings will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon in the Chapel of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors with Rev. Phillip Patterson and Rev. Johnny Stowe officiating. Memorials to help defray medical expenses may be made to Sara Jennings. P.O Box 908, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The family has entrusted Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell to arrange and conduct his services.

An online guest registry is available by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com