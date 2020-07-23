Body

Frances White

Frances Lewis White, 81, of Canon, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Born May 18, 1939, in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Gordon) Lewis. She retired as a weaver with Springs Industries in Hartwell. She enjoyed raising chickens, camping, and spending time with her family. She was an active member of Cross Roads Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: James "Jim" White; sons: Roger White and David White; daughter: Susan Pointer; grandsons: James Gary Garner and Alan Wayne White; brothers: Lloyd Lewis, Boyd Lewis, Verner Lewis, Curtis Lewis, and Chandler Lewis; and sisters: Bertha O'Dell and Essie Cobb.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Tammy and Ricky Oliver; son and daughter-in-law: Jimmy and Mary White; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Cross Roads Baptist Church, in Hartwell, with the Rev. Sean Payne and Rev. Johnny Stowe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the family, please visit stricklandfh.com.

Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements.