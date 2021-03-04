Body

Frances Osley

Frances Carnes Osley, 90, of Royston, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia.

Mrs. Osley was born on January 7, 1931, daughter of the late William "Buck" and Meander Overcash Carnes. She was a supervisor having worked at Oxford Manufacturing in Bowman. She was a member of the Ty Cobb Pink Ladies in Royston, and then volunteered with the auxiliary at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia. She loved her many years working in the giftshop. Mrs. Osley was also a member of the Royston-Franklin Springs Pilot Club. As a member of the Vanna United Methodist Church, she served as a Sunday School teacher to the children of the church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Walton Osley; granddaughter, Amy Osley; sister, Louise McGarity; brother, Ray Carnes; brothers-in-law, Thomas McGarity and Wethrol Berryman; and sister-in-law, Susie Carnes.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Melvin and Cindy Osley of Lavonia. Frances was a wonderful "MawMaw" to her grandchildren, Misty and Lee Moore of Franklin Springs and John and Erica Osley of Lavonia. She was blessed with five great-grandchildren: Rylee Moore, Macy Moore, Eli Moore, Roe Osley and Mattie Osley. Survivors also include her nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly, Anita McGarity, Linda Goss, Ashley Patterson, Jamie Walker and Kane Berryman; and sister-in-law, Ruth Osley Berryman.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, in the Vanna United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Levy Moore and Rev. Gale Seibert officiating.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the caregivers and staff at the Gables in Royston, for all the love they showed the last seven and a half years that Frances called "home." Also thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital for the great care they gave her while she was there.

Memorials may be made to the Vanna United Methodist Church, c/o Barbara Dickerson at 143 McGarity Road Royston, GA 30662.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston was in charge of arrangements.