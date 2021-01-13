Body

Frances Floyd

Frances Lucille Moore Floyd, 99, of Canon, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Floyd was born in Hart County, on September 5, 1921, daughter of the late George Albert Moore and the late Udah Lou Adams Moore. She was a supervisor having worked at Bellcraft Manufacturing for more than 20 years and was a homemaker. Mrs. Floyd was also a member of the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at Cobb Memorial Hospital and member of the Old Canon Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wingo F. Floyd; brothers: Harry Moore, Joel Moore, Horace Moore and W. E. Moore; and sisters: Winnie Smith, Grace Brown and Gladys Wallis.

Survivors include her sons: Dan Floyd (Sylvia) of Canon and Ronny Floyd (Kathy) of Royston; daughters: Sara Ellen Daves (Jack) of Chattanooga, Tenn. and Rebecca Ann Dockery (Johnny) of Canon; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service was held Thursday, January 7, in the Rose Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Childress and Rev. Harrison Lampley officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Old Canon Baptist Church at 1066 Old Canon Church Road, Bowersville, GA 30516.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston was in charge of arrangements.