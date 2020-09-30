Body

Evelyn Lundberg

Mrs. Evelyn Steger Lundberg, age 85, of Chateau Estates Road in Lavonia, Ga., entered eternal rest on Saturday morning, September 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospice House in Athens.

Born March 24, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio, she was preceded by her parents, the late Albert Steger and Lorraine Brannock Steger.

Evelyn was an accomplished artist primarily painting, drawn from nature, and fiber arts such as knitting and needle-work. She was a founding member of The Art Center and the Hart Regional Arts Council. She was a Master Gardener, and competed in Ballroom Dancing.

She is survived by her husband, Robert W. "Bob" Lundberg, and sons, Gregory A. Lundberg, Wayne R. Lundberg and Bradley "Brad" Lundberg, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will greet friends from 2-3 p.m. Monday, October 5, at Coile and Hall Funeral Directors followed by a non-denominational memorial service at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Please, in lieu of flowers make memorials to the Hart Regional Arts Council, 338 Howell St., Hartwell, GA 30643. The family will be at the home.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell will be serving Mrs. Lundberg's family.

An online guest registry is available by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.