Evelyn Little

Mrs. Evelyn Ruth Dorling Little, 95, of Uly White Road, Hartwell, passed away Wednesday, October 8, 2020 at Hartwell Health & Rehab.

Born on August 31, 1925 in Coney Weston, England, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Dorling and Irene Hubbard Dorling. Mrs. Little was a former seamstress for Stone Manufacturing in Lavonia, and attended the First Presbyterian Church in Hartwell.

Survivors include her two sons: David Little (Debbie) and Ken Little (Jane), all of Hartwell; daughter, Gillian Hendricks (Richard) of Canon; one sister, Beryl Barnes (Lawrence) of England; six grandchildren: David Little Jr. (Suzanne), Deanne Smisson (Trip), Candice Wickersham (Scott), Kenneth Little Jr. (Mia), Elizabeth Sikes (Brad), Ian Little; and seven great-grandchildren: Austin Little, Nicholas Little, Lauren Little, Willow Wickersham, Greeley Wickersham, Chloe Sikes, and Lily Sikes. Mrs. Little is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Washington Little; two brothers: Sid Dorling and Stan Dorling; and two sisters: Phyllis Dobinson and Hilda Clears.

A private graveside service was held Tuesday, October 13, at the Martin Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.

