Evelyn Clardy

Mrs. Evelyn Skelton Fowler Clardy, affectionately known to many as Grandmother, 90, of Harper Drive, Hartwell, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home.

Born on November 2, 1929 in Hartwell, she was the daughter of the late Archie Skelton and Annie Bowen Skelton. Mrs. Clardy worked for 20 years with Monroe Auto Equipment as office personnel and 24 years with Lavonia Paint & Decorating. She was a member of the Flat Shoals Baptist Church where she served as a teacher for the Inspiration Sunday School Class, active in the WMU, a faithful prayer warrior, active in vacation Bible school and hostess committee.

Survivors include one son, Pastor Rickey David "RD" Fowler (Deborah) of Lincoln, Neb.; one daughter, Teresa Merz (Don) of Ft. Myers Fla.; son-in-law, Bobby Adams (Peggy); four grandchildren: April Adams, Michael Adams (Amy), Catherine Fowler and fiancé Chris Conrads, Mark Horner; and two great-grandchildren: Dylan Adams and Fowler Adams. Mrs. Fowler was preceded in death by her first husband, David Fowler; second husband, William Clardy; one daughter, Nancy Fowler Adams; four brothers: Brownie Skelton, David Skelton, Otis Skelton, Sam Skelton; and four sisters: Irene Simpson, Lizzie Mae Chastain, Lillian Sadler and Agnes Chastain.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with the Rev. Cory Pulliam and Pastor Rickey Fowler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Flat Shoals Baptist Church, 2999 Bowersville Hwy., Bowersville, GA 30516. The family is at the home.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.