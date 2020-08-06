Body

Elton Bryson

Elton Imogene McGee Bryson, 99, a resident of 261 Fairview Avenue in Hartwell, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hart Care Center.

She was born on June 12, 1921 in Asheville, N.C., to the late James Albert McGee and Sallie Pruitt McGee. Mrs. Bryson was a retired LPN and loved helping others. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Horace) Mewborn of Hartwell, Ga.; nieces, Yvonne Adams Nelson and Diane Alexander McGee and nephews, Brian McGee and Michael (Brenda) Herring as well as several great nieces and nephews and her fur baby, Becky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Lester Bryson; siblings, Benson, Marvin and Quinton McGee, Edna Adams, Dot Estes and Marie Herring and granddaughter, Amber Michelle Mewborn.

A private graveside service for Mrs. Elton Bryson will be held at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Hart County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1062, Hartwell, GA 30643 or Hart County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 45, Hartwell, GA 30643. The family will be a their respective homes.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell will be serving the family of Elton Bryson.

An online guest registry is available by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com