Body

Doug Johnson

Troy Douglas "Doug" Johnson,, 77, of Indian Hill Road, Elberton, husband of 57 years to Norma "Juanita" Moon Johnson, finished his course in faith on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Elbert Memorial Hospital.

Doug was born in Elberton on July 14, 1943, son of the late Rev. Herbert A. Johnson and Kathleen Evans Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a retired self-employed block hauler in the granite industry. He was an active member of Philomathea Masonic Lodge #25 where he served as Master of Lodge in 1983 and was proud to have received his 50 year apron. He was also a member of Rose M. Ashby #108 Order of the Eastern Star and a former Shriner. "Dougie" also assisted "Neenee" with her in-home daycare, and he held each of the children they were honored to care for close to his heart forever. In his spare time, Doug enjoyed camping, fishing, and deer hunting, as well as playing his guitar. He was known throughout the community for his garden, and was always sharing his crop with his neighbors and friends. Doug and Juanita actively attended Francis Asbury United Methodist Church and enjoyed square dancing.

Survivors include his wife, Juanita, of the residence; daughter, Teresa and Buddy Hanson of Hartwell; sisters: Hilda and John Fleming of Elberton and Libby and Amos Partain of Williamston, S.C.; grandchildren: Kassie and Joe Sanders, Kandace Smith, and McKayla Hanson; great-grandchildren: Keeley Sanders, Hoby and Arden Sanders, Garrett Sanders, Chandlin Hanson, Logan Smith, Jaysie Smith, and Emersyn Hanson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Funeral services celebrating his life were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 3, in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with the Revs. Tim Savelle and Tim Adams officiating. Masonic rites were offered by Philomathea Masonic Lodge. Entombment will be in Elmhurst Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in his memory to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, 1016 Ruckersville Road, Elberton, GA 30635 or to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.