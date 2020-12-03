Doris Skelton



Mrs. Doris Ann McCurley Skelton, 76, of Hartwell, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Mary?s Sacred Heart Hospital, Lavonia, GA.

Born on April 18, 1944 in Hartwell GA, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Benton McCurley Jr and Marie Chastain McCurley. Mrs. Skelton was a homemaker. She was a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir, cooking team, Dollie Teel SS Class and served on several other committees.

Survivors include her husband: Otis Wayne Skelton of 58 years; two daughters: Paula Skelton of Bowman, Tracy Willett (Rev. Gary) of Martinsburg West VA; one son: Kevin Skelton (Annie) of Royston; grandchildren: Jonathan Bowers, Candice Bowers, Sarah Ruby (James), Kyle Bowers, Abigail McFarland (Ryan), Timothy Willett, Samuel Willett (Christina), Henley Skelton; great grandchildren: Kalijah Kessler, Micah Ruby, Adaline McFarland, Killian Bowers, Seth McFarland, Kratos Bowers, Elias McFarland, and Noah Ruby. Mrs. Skelton was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Bonnie Hill, twin sister Dorothy McCurley and one brother: Barry McCurley.

Mrs. Skelton will lie in state at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm Tuesday for anyone to come by and pay their respects. Other times the family will be at the home.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Gym with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 noon with Rev. Jason Webb and Rev. Gary Willett officiating. Burial will be in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park. Everyone will be asked to practice Social Distancing and wear a mask.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 2973 Mt. Olivet Road, Hartwell, GA 30643 or American Cancer Society, 105 West Park Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606.

