Body

Donna White

Donna Lewallen White, age 60, of Sunnybrook Lane in Hartwell, wife to Chad White went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville.

She was born on April 11, 1960 in Demorest, Ga., to the late Owen Lewallen. She attended Gethsemane Baptist Church in Starr, S.C. and was employed by Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Mrs. White is survived by her mother, Helen Fair Lewallen of Demorest; husband; children: Jennifer Partain of Bowersville, Ga. and Breanna Saxon of Hartwell, Ga.; sister, Joan Lewallen Jones of Mt. Airy, Ga.; three grandchildren: Brandon, Anna and Dillon Ankerich, She is preceded in death by brother, Tony Fair.

Services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, in the Chapel of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors with Rev. Dale Carson, Rev. Leon Carson and Rev. Charles White officiating. Burial followed in the Nancy Hart Memorial Gardens.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell was in charge of arrangements.