Diane Kerr Wampole, 77, of Colbert, passed away January 9, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1942, the daughter of the late Walter Kerr and Amelia Roth. She was a member of Colbert First Baptist Church.

Survivors include spouse of 43 years, Roy Wampole, Sr.; children: John Lange, Kathleen (Thomas) Freed, Jennifer (Mike) Wagner, Laura Emerich and Roy (Tommy) Wampole, Jr.; grandchildren: Thomas Moore, Tara Roussey and Christopher Oswald. She was preceded in death by her grandchild, Jeffrey Adams.

Services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Lord & Stephens, East Chapel with the Rev. Brad Wilson officiating.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens,was in charge of arrangements. (www.lordandstephens.com)