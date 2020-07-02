Body

Dennis Carey

James Dennis Carey, 62, formerly of S. Jackson Street, Hartwell, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Anderson, S.C.

Born on March 24, 1958 in Royston, Ga., he was the son of the late Joe Garner Carey and Frances Helen Starrett Carey. Mr. Carey was formerly employed at the Hartwell Chevron, a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, and a member of the Shady Lady Saloon.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Kay O'Dell Carey; his only son, Jesse James Carey (Ashley) of Ila, Ga.; three daughters: Hollie Carey Turner of Anderson, Heather Carey Adams of Belton, S.C., and Leslie Carey of Hartwell; two brothers: Randy Carey of Anderson, and Ricky Joe Carey (Tammy) of Anderson; two sisters: Barbara Brown of Anderson, and Rhonda Burton (Terry) of Hartwell; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Mr. Carey is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Steve Carey, Tony Carey, and Tommy Carey; and one brother-in-law, Arthur Brown.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the Tabernacle Baptist Church with the Rev. Randall Starrett officiating. Everyone will be asked to practice social distancing.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.