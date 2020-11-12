Body

Delores Ayers

Delores Marie White Ayers, 87, of Royston, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home.

Born on March 19, 1933 in Vanna, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Okadell Columbus White and Fay Elizabeth McGarity White. Mrs. Ayers was a member of the Holly Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, painting, gardening, and photography.

Survivors include her sons: Jeff Ayers (Tracy) and Ben Ayers (Robbie); grandchildren: Chris Ayers, L. Ben Ayers (Sandra), Jennifer Haley (Ryan), Meredith Dailey (Scrib), Beverly Smith (Derek), Lee Tomlin (Candace), and Daniel Ayers (Kimberley); great-grandchildren: Breanna Ayers, Bree Alexander, Dusty Ayers, Lindsey Ayers, Alex Marlow, Owen Ayers, Eric Cutshaw, Noah Ayers, Scrib Dailey IV, Mesa Tomlin, Ayers Haley, Cooper Tomlin, and Ben Dailey; great-great-grandchildren: Cadence Wallace, Makenna Wallace, and Braylon Ayers; and sister: Carol Sayer (Earl).

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks. The family is at the home.

Delores will lie in state at the Strickland Funeral of Hartwell from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for anyone to come by and pay their respects. Also anyone can leave their condolences and best wishes on her tribute page at www.stricklandfh.com.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13, at the Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Chris Pritchett officiating. Everyone will be asked to practice Social Distancing and may want to bring a lawn chair.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Holly Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 3308 Pulliam Mill Rd, Bowman GA 30624.

