Body



David Chad McKern, age 44, of 1101 Greenwood Road, Hartwell, Ga., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

He was born on November 21, 1975 in Jackson County, Ga., to the late Donnie McKern and Betty Ann Westbrook McKern. He was a fork lift operator in the construction industry. He was a member of Nancy Hart Masonic Lodge #690 and he was a Christian.

He is survived by his wife, Katrina Eller McKern of the home; children, Benjamin Gettys, Abbygail McKern and their unborn daughter, Scarlet all of the home; sister, Chastity (Keith) Beck of Bowersville, Ga., and brother, Thomas McKern of Lavonia, Ga.; nieces and nephews, Bella Beck, Jacob Beck, Ryan Beck and Brianna Eller also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services celebrating the life of Chad McKern were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, from the chapel of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors with the Rev. Rodney Vaughn and the Rev. Donald Vaughn officiating. Burial followed at Memorial Garden of Prayer with Masonic Rites.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell was in charge of arrangements.

An online guest registry is available by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.