Curtis Temples

Curtis O. Temples, 91, of Elrod Ferry Road, Hartwell, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

Born on August 25, 1928 in Hartwell, Ga., he was the son of the late Alex S. Temples and Alice Nixon Temples. Mr. Temple was a residential and commercial paint contractor for his own company, Curtis Temples Paint Contractors, and was of the Baptist faith. He was also a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War.

Survivors include his son, Lamar C. Temples (Julie) of Covington, Ga.; daughter, Tammy Anderson (Wes) of Conyers, Ga.; six grandchildren: Chad Temples, Cody Temples, Casey Shaddix, Earl Shaddix, Preston Anderson, and Parker Anderson; and five great-grandchildren: Ellison Temples, Ella Shaddix, Emily Shaddix, Lucia Temples, and Theodore Temples. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Jean "Dot" Burdette Temples; eight brothers: John Temples, James "Bud" Temples, Floyd Temples, Ralph Temples, Madison Temples, Alex Temples Jr., Herman Temples, and George Temples; and five sisters: Ina Mae McDowell, Belle Evans, Willie Adams, Montine Broome, and Grace Vassar.

Graveside services wer held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Nancy Hart Memorial Park with the Rev. Terry Meeks officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Georgia Chapter, P.O. Box 2287, Loganville, GA 30052.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements.