Curtis Mackey

Curtis B. Mackey, 99, of Hartwell, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain in Marietta, Ga.

Born on January 16, 1921 in Hartwell, Ga., he was the son of the late Sidney Mackey and Lessie Osborne Mackey. Mr. Mackey was a retired production supervisor for NVF and worked before WWII with the Civilian Conservation Corps. During WW II, he served in the U.S. Army, where he received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star while serving in the European Theater. He was also a member of the Hartwell American Legion Post #109, First Baptist Church of Hartwell, FCS, Doc Adams SS Class, and attended the Golden Agers at Reed Creek Baptist Church. He also helped with Meals on Wheels.

Survivors include his two daughters: Barbara Davis (Steve) of Jefferson, Ga. and Beverly Davis (Greg) of Roswell, Ga.; one grandson, Benjamin Davis (Mary Elizabeth) of Tallahassee, Fla.; two step-sons: Edward Grizzle (Tricia) of Elberton, Ga., Donald Grizzle (Debra) of Royston, Ga.; two step-daughters: Shirley Fitzpatrick of Cataula, Ga., Vivian James of Buford, Ga. Mr. Mackey was preceded in death by his first wife, Faye Robinson Mackey; his second wife, Nettie "Bobbye" Skinner Grizzle Mackey; one son, Kendall Richard Mackey; three brothers: Fred Mackey, Loyd Mackey, Joel Mackey and three sisters: Cecil Cleveland, Clyde Robertson and Evelyn Gray.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at the First Baptist Church of Hartwell with the Rev. Carter Tucker and Dr. Hugh Kirby officiating. Burial was in the Northview Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memorials may be made to the Hartwell American Legion Post #109, PO Box 513, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements.