Clay Keller

Henry Clayton "Clay" Keller Jr., 74, of Hartwell, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospice House, Watkinsville, Ga.

Born on December 13, 1945 in Athens, Ga., he was the son of the late Henry Clayton Keller Sr. and Mary Louise Hicks Keller. Mr. Keller grew up in Athens and graduated from Athens High School in 1963. He was a businessman in Athens for many years before returning to the University of Georgia and completing his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics. He was the county supervisor for the USDA's Economic & Rural Development Agency until retiring in 2001. Mr. Keller was also a U.S. Army Veteran.

Mr. Keller was a member of the Sardis Baptist Church where he served in many capacities including Deacon and Trustee and participated in many of the church's mission trips throughout the years. He was an author of many humorous articles for The Hartwell Sun under the heading of "The Fishing Hole."

Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary Ann Parham Keller; brother, Sterling Keller of Hartwell; brother-in-law, Allan Parham (Teresa); nephews: Mason Parham and John Parham (Carrie); niece, Kelly Parham Roach (Wayne); great nieces: Camille Parham and Evan Roach; and great nephews: Andrew Roach and George Parham.

A memorial service celebrating Clay's life was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, at the Sardis Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Kimberly and Pastor John Silver officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sardis Baptist Church Missions Fund, 4359 Anderson Hwy., Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.