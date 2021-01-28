Claude McCuiston

Body

Claude "Pops" McCuiston

Claude "Pops" Frederick McCuiston (Dr. Fred) was born on November 11, 1927 in Chattanooga, Tenn., to Louie Green McCuiston and Claude Brown McCuiston. He passed into the kingdom of Heaven on January 24, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Lane and Helen Burch, and beloved wife of 59 years, Mary Lorie McCuiston.

Dr. Fred grew up in Chattanooga, Tenn. where he graduated Valedictorian of Central High School. He served in the Army for four years, then completed his undergraduate degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He then received his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine in 1954 followed by 40-plus years of service dedicated to healing others. Dr. Fred served several years as chief of internal medicine at Northside Hospital where he was a founding board member. He was an avid golfer claiming two hole-in-ones at the Atlanta Athletic Club, frequent snow skier, family pool shark, and enjoyed boating on Lake Hartwell.

Dr. Fred is survived by his three children: Nancy Wehunt (Steve), Scott McCuiston (Nancy) and Dr. Steve McCuiston; five grandchildren: Alex McCuiston, Katie Phillips, Jacob Wehunt, Ellen McCuiston and Charlotte McCuiston; three great-grandchildren: Crate Phillips, Rhett Phillips and Ophelia Jo Wehunt.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 30, at Faith Lutheran Church, 691 Benson St., Hartwell, with the Rev. Dr.Martin Platzer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project at Wounded Warrior Project, P.O Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family has entrusted Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell to arrange his services.