Clarence "Guy" Lane

Clarence "Guy" Franklin Lane of Hartwell (Reed Creek), Ga. passed away at the home of his son in Lake Wylie, S.C. on January 3, 2021.

He was born in Steger, Illinois on January 8, 1930 to Geneva and Edward Lane. He is survived by his three sons, Jim (Deb) of Lake Wylie, Kim (Gail) of St. John, Ind. and Tom (Brenda) of Steger, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his brothers George, Robert, and Edward Lane and sisters, Mildred and Genevie.

Clarence spent all of his life working in hardware, most recently at L&J Hardware in Reed Creek, Ga. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of The American Legion Post 109 in Hartwell. He was a member of Sharon Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.