Charlotte Corn

Charlotte Goldsmith Corn, 83, of Hartwell, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born on March 2, 1937 in Hartwell, Ga., she was the daughter of the late William Jacob Goldsmith and Estell Bryson Goldsmith. Mrs. Corn was a former homemaker and a member of the Mt. Olivet Church of God. She also attended Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Fred Corn (Sheila) of Elberton; three daughters: Diane Carroll (Eddie), Jorita Thompson, Mary Jane Rowland (Reggie), all of Hartwell; one sister, Sara "Sakie" Hyde of Hartwell; 12 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Corn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard F. Corn; three brothers: Joe Goldsmith, Barron Goldsmith and Quoty Goldsmith; four sisters: Jane Hawkins, Gladys Loftis, Delree Goldsmith and Eva Stovall; and one great-grandchild, Eyen Holmes.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, in the Mt. Olivet Church of God Cemetery.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.