Charles Albert Brown

Mr. Charles Albert Brown, 86, of Airline-Goldmine Road, Canon, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital, Lavonia.

Born on January 15, 1934 in Hartwell GA, he was the son of the late N.P. Brown and Annie Bell Bannister Brown. Mr. Brown was a former supervisor for Dunlop, and a member & Elder of the Liberty Baptist Church. He was also a Mason, a member of the Hart Co. Camp, Gideons International, and a US Army veteran serving during the Korean War.

Survivors include his wife: Lannie Adams Brown; three daughters: Kristy Pierce & Burleigh of Canon, Beth Kay & Greg of Hartwell, and Melissa Jolly & Kip of Port Orange, FL; one sister: Connie Bowen & Bob of Rome, GA; a sister-in-law: Margaret Brown of Hartwell; his grandchildren: Steven Mouchet & Ginna and their children Alex and Tripp, Charlie Pierce & Kim and their child Camille, Christopher Pierce & Jenny and their children Holden, Cameron, and Blair, Laura Beth Simpson & Josh and their children Braylon and Matthew, Ethan Jolly & Amy, and Seth Jolly. Mr. Brown is preceded in death by his parents; brother: Truitte Brown; one sister and brother-in-law: Elizabeth & James Prather; and one great grandchild: Emma Kayte Simpson.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Mr. Brown will lie in state at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell from 9:00 am to 5:00 p.m. Saturday for anyone to come by and pay their respects. Also anyone can leave their condolences and best wishes on Charles Albert?s tribute page by going to www.stricklandfh.com.

Graveside services for Mr. Charles Albert Brown will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park with Rev. Andy Buchanan and Rev. Mike Griffin officiating. Everyone will be asked to practice Social Distancing and may want to bring a lawn chair.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church, P.O. Box 811, Hartwell GA 30643 or Gideons International, Hart Co. Camp, P.O. Box 59, Hartwell GA 30643.