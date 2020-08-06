Body

Cason Moon

Cason Ross Moon, 27, of Goldmine-Airline Road, Canon, passed away Wednesday, July 30, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center, Anderson, S.C.

Born on December 4, 1992 in Royston, Ga., he was the son of Leonard Steve Moon and Connie Moore Moon of Canon.

He is survived by his parents; brother, Cane Moon of Canon; paternal grandmother, Shirley Sanders Moon of Hartwell; aunts and uncles: Susan and Wayne Cobb of Hartwell, Mike Moon of Hartwell, Lynn and Traci Moon of Elberton, and Dale and Robin Kelley of Canon. Mr. Moon is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Leonard S. Moon; and his maternal grandparents, Joe and Willie Mae Moore

A memorial service celebrating Cason's life will be held at a later date by the family when everyone can come together. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.