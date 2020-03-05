Carolyn Taylor

Body



Mrs. Carolyn McLane Taylor, 81, formerly of Reed Creek Hwy., Hartwell, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Hartwell Health & Rehab.

Born on February 27, 1939 in Hartwell, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Frank McLane and Reedie Marett McLane. Carolyn graduated from Hart County High School in Hartwell. She was a retired bookkeeper. As a member of the Hebron Baptist Association in Bowman, Ga., she served as a mission worker in Long Island, N.Y. and New York City. During her 20 years in the Hebron Baptist Association, she served on the Associational Bible School Team, Missions Development Committee, Acteen Director, WMU Director, Prayer leader, and a member of the Executive Committee. She was an adult Sunday School teacher for 20 years. She also served on the Board of Georgia Baptist Convention Women's Missionary Union from 1985 until 1990 as Divisional 4-H Vice President. During this time, she wrote prayer devotions for the prayer guide booklet distributed at the Atlanta Summer Olympics in 1996.

Survivors include her two daughters: Sherry Vandiver (Jim) of Hartwell and Rita Clinkscales of Anderson, S.C.; two granddaughters: Candice Crawford (Kevin) of Easley, S.C. and Alexandra Clinkscales of Anderson; two grandsons: Noah Vandiver (Erin) of Anderson and Taylor Vandiver (Jennifer) of Hartwell; great grandson, Logan Stewart; and family members: Angela Osborne, Carla Taylor, and Frank Duncan. Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Freeman Taylor; her brother, Thomas Marett McLane; her sister, Gail Duncan; and son-in-law, Harold Clinkscales, Jr.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with the Rev. Sam Duncan and Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Burial was in the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Gethsemane Worldwide Missions, 6116 Old Hwy. 81 S, Starr, SC 29684.

Carolyn's mission was to witness and spread the word of God. Her life was one of love for her family, friends, and most importantly, her Lord and Savior.

