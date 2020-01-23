Carole Haynes Williams

Body



Carole Wilcox Haynes Williams, passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her children on Jan. 10, 2020.

She was the owner of Dad's Restaurant, Lavonia, Ga., a 64 year old staple of the golden years of I-85 Driving and One Stop Shopping, ushered in by her family opening the first Stuckey Franchise, expansion from Eastman, Ga. She was an accomplished oil painter self taught at 13 then studying with Dori Hale for many years.

Carole persevered for an additional 10 years after being diagnosed with a fatal heart condition by being the first patient in an experimental trial that she hoped would save others suffering from this disease.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Williams of Lavonia; children, Jackie Reynolds and Tori Smith and her husband Ben; and grandchildren, Randi Carole Williams and her husband Josh, Mason Wilcox Williams, Sam Smith and Colter Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Lee and Jacqueline Smith Wilcox of Eastman.

A memorial service is planned in Lavonia, Ga. and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Cardiac Clinic.