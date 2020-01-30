Carol Milner

Body



Carol Ivan Carpenter Milner of Smith Street, Hartwell died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Hartwell Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born at her Skelton grandparents' Athens Street home on October 26, 1937, Mrs. Milner was a sixth generation Hartwell native who, upon retirement, took great pleasure in returning to her hometown after having lived in Forsyth and Cumming, Ga. for much of her adult life.

A 1955 graduate of Elberton High School, she received her bachelor's degree in biological sciences and teaching from then Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. She earned additional certification in Library Science from Tift College. Following her career as a public school teacher, Mrs. Milner (lovingly nicknamed MeeMo) nurtured not only her own three children but children from other homes and churches in the communities in which she lived.

Mrs. Milner was a faithful and active member of the Hartwell First United Methodist Church where, before illness prevented, she sang in the choir, kept the nursery, led children's liturgy, volunteered in the office and at Wednesday night suppers, offering support wherever it was needed. She was a former member of the John Benson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Hart County Retired Teachers Association, the Hartwell Garden Club, the Hartwell Women's Club, and a current and proud member of the Hart County Democratic Party.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, John Holmes Milner III. Also surviving are her sons, Richard Vincent Milner (Renee) of Brunswick, Ga. and Joseph Lee Milner (Elle) of Melbourne, Fla.; her daughter, Mary Sinclair Parker (Clint) of Butler, Ga.; her grandchildren: Peyton Blaine, Ander Steven, and Cal Benjamin Parker; Joseph Allen Milner (Jordan); Bobbi Kate Tingen (Stephen); her great-granddaughter, Sara Elizabeth Tingen; her sister, Alexa Carpenter Moscardelli of Lebanon, Tenn.; and nieces, nephews, and cousins who all mourn her passing.

Dr. Allen Stewart and the Rev. Beau Swafford conducted funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Hartwell First Methodist Church. Interment followed at Northview Cemetery in Hartwell.

Donations may be made to the Mary Skelton Carpenter Scholarship Fund in care of John Benson Chapter NSDAR, P.O. Box 117, Hartwell, GA 30643 or the Bowers Benevolent Fund of Hartwell First Methodist Church, 200 East Howell Street, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.