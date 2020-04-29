Carlene King

Body



Carlene Spears King, 82, of Hartwell, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home.

Born on October 25, 1937 in Hartwell, Ga., she was the daughter of the late H.C. Spears and Mary Elizabeth Davis Spears. Mrs. King was the retired owner/operator of Loving Care Preschool, Dublin, Calif. After moving back to Hartwell, she became a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church, where she was a preschool worker and served on several other committees in the church. She was also a member of the WMU and Solid Rocks.

Survivors include her husband, Guy R. King; two sons: Terry King and David King (Terri) all of Hartwell; a daughter, Zana Bramlett (David) of Winder, Ga.; two brothers: Jimmy Spears and Jerry Spears both of Hartwell; three sisters: Wilma Stocks, Jane Huffman and Ann Roedler all of Hartwell and Gail Foster of Flowery Branch, Ga.; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Mrs. King was preceded in death by a daughter, Iris Perry; a brother, John Ray Spears and two sisters: Shirley McCurley and Sue Crews.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Anyone can leave their condolences and best wishes on Carlenes tribute page by going to www.stricklandfh.com.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park with the Rev. Terry Meeks and Rev. Forrest Ferguson officiating. Everyone will be asked to practice social distancing and may want to bring a lawn chair.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Church Children's Ministries, 1543 Anderson Hwy., Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.