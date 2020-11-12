Body

Calvin Yeargin

Calvin William Yeargin, age 73, of Hartwell went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born February 9, 1947 in Royston, Ga., to the late Calvin "Buck" Yeargin and Blanche Blakely Yeargin. Mr. Yeargin was of the Baptist faith and served in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

Mr. Yeargin is survived by his children: Anna (Jeff) Adams of Hartwell, Julie Yeargin (Lindsey) of Hartwell, Blake Yeargin (Amber) of Kennesaw, Ga., and Brandon Yeargin of Hartwell; siblings: Melba Yeargin of Carnesville, Ga. and Dan Yeargin of Canon, Ga.; grandchildren: Macon (Brittany) Clark, Leeanna Clark, Wade Yeargin, Emmit Yeargin, Cash Yeargin and Tyler Ingle; six great-grandchildren and his best friend, Mary Lowery. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services were held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, in the Chapel of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors with family officiating.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell was in charge of arrangements.