Bruce Teasley

Bruce Andrew Teasley, 75, of McCurry Road, Hartwell, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home.

Born on May 1, 1944 in Hartwell, Ga., he was the son of the late Joe Irvin Teasley and Mary Vickery Teasley. He was a lifelong mechanic, the last elected road commissioner for Hart County, worked as shop foreman for Dravo - Groves Construction Company on the Lake Russell Dam Project, and ran heavy equipment for Teasley Grading Co. He was also a lifelong member of Bethesda UMC where he served on the Board of Trustees and numerous other committees, and he was a member of the Billy Brown Sunday School Class.

Survivors include two sons: Saan Teasley (Gwen) and Shannon Teasley (Hope), all of Hartwell; one brother, Wayne Teasley (Martha) of Bowman; six grandchildren: Lauren Gagnon (Bryan), Caitlin Dye (Adam), Drew Teasley (Ashley), Casey Teasley, Heath Teasley, Andrew Picard; and one great grandchild, Hazel Gagnon. Mr. Teasley was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jane Fleming Teasley; and two brothers: Haynie Teasley and Vic Teasley.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in the Bethesda UMC Cemetery with the Rev. Michelle May and Rev. Bryce Behnke officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Bethesda United Methodist Church, 352 Bethesda Church Road, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.