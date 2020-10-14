Body

Bruce Edward Fulbright, 86, of Hartwell, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home.

Born on January 6, 1934 in Martin, Ga., he was the son of Hovie S. Fulbright and Reba Morgan Fulbright. Mr. Fulbright was an assembly line worker in the paint department for General Motors, and was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church. Mr. Fulbright was also a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Ruth Fulbright of Hartwell; son, Bruce Fulbright of Hartwell; three daughters: Melanie Smith of Easley, S.C., Karen Harris of Dacula, Ga., and Donna Hyde (Keith) of Lawrenceville, Ga.; one brother, Carlos Fulbright (Patricia) of Snellville, Ga.; one sister, Gloria Fowler of Tennessee; eight grandchildren: Zachary Hyde, Noah Hyde, Michael Legros, Lauren Thead, Ryan Criscolo, Alex Criscolo, Keri Boyd, Braeden Harris; and one great grandchild: Tegan Criscolo. Mr. Fulbright is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Darren Fulbright; and two brothers: Dwight Fulbright and Leon Fulbright.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Bruce wished to be cremated and a Celebration of Bruce's life will be held at noon on Saturday, October 17, at the Cornerstone Baptist Church with the Rev. Terry Meeks and Rev. Sylvia Sizemore officiating.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Pkwy., Charlotte, NC 28201, or through their website at billygraham.org/give. Memorials may also be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.