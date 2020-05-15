Brenda Tyson

Body



Brenda Bartlett Tyson, age 76, of Lavonia, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home.

Born November 25, 1943, in Hart County, she was the daughter of the late Harold Frank "Buddy" Bartlett and Eula Grace (Vickery) Bartlett. After high school, she worked for and retired from Northeast Georgia Bank, where she was the operations manager. Mrs. Tyson was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Clelland A. Tyson; son, Brian C. Tyson; grandchildren: Brandt Bartlett Tyson and Charles Andrew "Charlie" Tyson; and brother, Larry G. Bartlett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Bartlett "Bart" Tyson; and sister, Martha Ann (Bartlett) Foster.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.



