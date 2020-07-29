Body

Bonnie Hill

Bonnie McCurley Hill, 78, of Reed Creek Hwy., Hartwell, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home.

Born on November 26, 1941 in Hartwell, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Benton McCurley and Marie Chastain McCurley. Mrs. Hill was a bookkeeper for Hartwell Masonry and owner/operator of Bonnie's Ceramics. She was also a member of the Oak Bower Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, William W. Hill; two sons: Eddie Hill (Lissa) and Mark Hill (Kim), both of Hartwell; one daughter, Wanda Teasley (Keith) of Hartwell; one sister, Doris Skelton (Wayne) of Hartwell; nine grandchildren: Josh Hill, Rebecca Gonzalez (Joshua), Brittany Becton, TJ Becton, Matthew Hill, Austin Hill, Zac Hill, Justin Holmes (Ashley), and Jenna Brown (Ryan); and fifteen great grandchildren. Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Barry M. McCurley; and one sister, Dorothy Nan McCurley.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with the Rev. Tommy Cleveland, Rev. Terry Meeks, Rev. Gary Willett and Rev. Edgar Boles officiating. Burial was in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.