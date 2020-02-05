Bobbye Mackey

Body



Mrs. Nettie "Bobbye" Skinner Grizzle Mackey, 91, of Hartwell, Ga., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Hart Care Center.

She was born in Bishop, Ga., on March 4, 1928, daughter of the late Rev. Edward A. Skinner and the late Malinda Ginn Skinner. She was a homemaker and a member of the Royston Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Grizzle; and three sisters: Juanita Lambert, Marian Dunlap Parks and Gail Skinner.

Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 23 years, Curtis Mackey; sons, Edward (Tricia) Grizzle of Elberton, Ga. and Donald (Debra) Grizzle of Royston, Ga.; daughters, Shirley Fitzpatrick of Cataula, Ga. and Vivian James of Buford, Ga.; grandchildren: Laurie (Wesley) King, Lana (Shane) Baker, Jonathan Fitzpatrick, Ginger Fitzpatrick, Kayla (Alex)Hart and Kelsey Grizzle; great-grandchildren: Brendan and Camaron King, Vincent and Kristen Baker, Braylon, Brinley and Beckett Hart, and soon to be blessed with Baby Boy Hart; and one great-great grandchild; step-daughters, Barbara (Steve) Davis and Beverly (Greg) Davis; step-grandson, Ben (Mary Beth) Davis; sisters, Edwena Littlejohn of Iva, S.C. and Joyce (Melvin) Thompson of Charleston, S.C.; and 11 nieces and six nephews.

In 1947, Bobbye graduated from Terry Business College in Atlanta with a Business degree. In high school, she was the President of Beta Club, class Secretary-Treasurer, member of the Who's Who, Aurora staff, and Glee Club. In 1945, during her senior year of high school, she was Voted Friendliest, Best All Around, Most Influential, Biggest Heartbreaker and Most Considerate.

Bobbye was the family matriarch. Her greatest joy was having her family together. Thanksgiving and Christmas were her favorite holidays and she was always happy to be the hostess. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at The Gables at Cobb Village and Hart Care Center for their exemplary care and loving kindness.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the Royston Baptist Church, with the Rev. Carter Tucker and Dr. Hugh Kirby officiating. Interment followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Royston.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston was in charge of arrangements.