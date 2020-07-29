Body

Bobbie Jones

Mrs. Bobbie Lucille Stratton Jones, 91, of Elberton, wife of the late Bertram DeWitt Jones, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Hartwell.

Mrs. Jones was born in Elbert County on March 25, 1929, daughter of the late Woodfin Guy Stratton and Myra Belle Gingles Stratton. She was a 1945 graduate of Rock Branch High School and retired after 31 years of service at Jackson Mill in Iva, SC. Miss Bobbie was a member of Vans Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed digging in the dirt tending to her flowers.

Survivors include her children and their spouses: Gail and George Byrum of Hartwell, Charles "Buddy" and Virginia Case of Elberton, Jan Mauldin of Hartwell, and Tim and Pat Case of Elberton; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Doug Mauldin; and sister and brother-in-law, Ima Nell and Jack Haynie.

Graveside services celebrating her life will be held in the Vans Creek Baptist Church Cemetery for the immediate family with the Rev. John Case officiating.

Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to Vans Creek Baptist Church.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements.