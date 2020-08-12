Body

Billy LeCroy

Miss Billy D. LeCroy, of Somerset Court, Hartwell, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at North Pointe Assisted Living, Anderson, S.C.

Born in Hartwell, Ga., Miss LeCroy was the daughter of the late Yancey LeCroy and Lula Nixon LeCroy. She retired from Southern Bell / AT&T in Columbia, S.C. and was a member of the St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Hartwell.

Miss LeCroy is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Jack LeCroy, Carey LeCroy and Keith LeCroy and six sisters: Mrs. Evard (Quillie) Wilson, Mrs. Furman (Genevieve) Canon, Mrs. Sam (Frances) Howard, Mrs. Henry (Jetty) Lockaby, Miss Betty LeCroy and Ms. Linda Fowlkes.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation or service at this time. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

A memorial service celebrating Billy's life will be held at a later date at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 579 Fairview St., Hartwell, GA 30643 or to the charity of one's choice.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.