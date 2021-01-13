Body

Bill Stamps

Bill Stamps, age 76, of Hartwell, Ga., formerly of Buford, Ga., passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by mother and father, Mozelle and Mack Stamps, Hartwell; and two brothers, Kenneth Stamps, Charleston, S.C. and Charles Stamps, Greenville, S.C. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Phyllis Bagwell Stamps, Hartwell; sons, Shane Stamps and wife Maggie, Louisville, Ky., and Chuck Higgins, Hartwell; grandchildren, Hayden, Gavin, and Mason Stamps; and two nieces, Kim Taylor, Charleston, and Crystal Tallent, Hartwell; as well as five great nieces and nephews.

Bill was very close to his "married into" family who include his doting mother-in-law Rose Lou Bowman Bagwell, with her husband John and two brother-in-laws, Joel Kennedy, Cumming, and Melvin Puckett, Buford, all of whom predeceased Bill in death. He is survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Blake and Bonnie Bagwell, Kenneth and Jean Bagwell, Miriam Puckett, Trent and Gail Bagwell, all of Buford, Mary Kennedy, Cumming, and Phillip and Holly Bagwell, Cleveland. There are other Bagwell family members-nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews not enough room to list here but you know who you are!

The Stamps family has resided in Hartwell and surrounding area for several generations. Bill was born on January 7, 1945, in Hartwell, and attended Hart County schools, Georgia Southern University, and Anderson College. He was a member of the National Guard and was a self-employed contractor. Restoring vintage historic buildings was his passion. Bill was an active member of the Hart County Historic Society and a member of Hartwell First United Methodist Church.

Flanigan's Funeral Home of Buford is in charge of arrangements. A private family service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at New Prospect United Methodist Church, Buford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund at Hartwell First United Methodist Church, 200 East Howell St., Hartwell, GA 30643.