Betty Seymour

Body



Mrs. Betty Ayers Seymour, 88, of Golfview Drive, Hartwell, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hill Haven Nursing Home, Commerce, Ga.

Born on Sept. 22, 1931, in Hartwell, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Fred William Ayers and Maymer Lavado Robertson Ayers. Mrs. Seymour was a graduate of Hart County High School, Class of '48. She was a former member of the Officers Wives Club throughout her husband's many years in the U.S. Army. She was also a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader during the years of raising her two daughters.

Mrs. Seymour was a former member of the Nancy Hart Garden Club, Swinging Hearts Square Dance Group, served as an officer of the Hart County Historical Society, DAR and several Bridge Clubs. She loved to play golf and was one of the founding members of the Hartwell Ladies Golf Association.

Mrs. Seymour was a former member and taught Sunday School at Bethany Baptist Church for many years. She later became a member of the First Baptist Church of Hartwell where she was a longtime member of the Ruth Sunday School Class and served on one of the cooking teams.

Survivors include her two daughters: Debbie Oliver (Charles) and Shirley Merritt (Tim), all of Hartwell; three grandchildren: Dallas Oliver, Reed Oliver and Jennifer Merritt; a great-grandson, Dallas Oliver and a brother, Rollin Ayers (Mary Alice) of Snellville, Ga. Mrs. Seymour was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard M. Seymour; two brothers: Curt Ayers and Edward Ayers and four sisters: Mary Jo Bowen, Peggy Smith, Jacquelyn Hilley and Patsy Sanford.

A memorial service celebrating Betty's life was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with Dr. F. Hugh Kirby and Rev. Carter Tucker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hartwell, 81 E. Howell Street, Hartwell, GA 30643; Hartwell First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Howell Street, Hartwell, GA 30643 or to the Hartwell Ladies Golf Association, 755 Golf Course Rd, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.