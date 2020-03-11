Betty Griffin

Body

Betty Lou Williams Griffin, age 83, of Lavonia, Ga., went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2020.

She was born in Durand, Ga., to parents, Willie Howard Williams and Georgia Mae James Williams and was living in Lavonia, Ga., at the time of her death.

Her favorite things in life were Jesus, family (especially babies), flowers and hummingbirds. She was always excited to see new babies and wanted everyone to know her Jesus. Betty loved to dig in the dirt and watch the birds from her window.

She was preceded in death by her only love (her husband of 62 years) Acy Edsel Griffin; her parents; her first grandchild, Amy Hudson; brother, "Buddy" Williams; and sister Evelyn Sheffield.

Betty is survived by a large family that includes her children, Vickie Reid and her husband, Jimmy, of Carnesville, Jeff Griffin and his wife, Reyna, of Jefferson, Greg Griffin of Lavonia, and Lydia Bowers and her husband, Bruce, of Bowersville. Her surviving grandchildren are Jay (Brandy), Shawn (Brad), Matt (Mallory), Arron (Jody), Jeffrey (Holly), Cody, Bridgette (Tyler), Shanna (Scott), Georgia; step-grandchildren, Carlos (Tiffany), Victor Jiar (Carina), Hugo; 20 great-grandchildren, and extended family, Vicki Heard, Debbie Griffin and family, sisters, Mildred Spicer and Dot Brewer, brother Jimmy Williams and his wife Mary, many nieces and nephews.

Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Parrot Funeral Home in Fairburn, Ga. She will be interred next to her husband at Forest Lawn Cemetery in College Park, Ga. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, Fairburn, GA. 770-356-4749.