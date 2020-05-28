Barbara Jordan

Body



Mrs. Barbara Ann Segars Jordan, 76, of Hart Terrace, Hartwell, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her daughter's home in Dahlonega, Ga.

Born on June 29, 1943 in Hartwell, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Henry Segars and Lois Lawrence Segars. Mrs. Jordan was a former weaver for Clark-Schwebel in Anderson, S.C., and was a member of the Hartwell Church of God.

Survivors include her husband, J.C. Jordan, Jr. of Hartwell; five children: Tammy Jordan Smith of Taylors, S.C., Bridget Jordan Hughes (Bobby) of Dahlonega, Elaine Sparks of Abbeville, S.C., Billy Jordan of Danielsville, Ga., and Mike Jordan of Hartwell, Ga.; four sisters: Linda Odell of Elberton, Janelle Powell of Elberton, Imogene Brown of Wadley, Ga., and Roberta Segars of Calhoun Falls; 11 grandchildren: Adam Fleeman (Jill), Ashley Morris (Robert), Nick Fleeman (Ashley), Holly Evans, Miranda Gilstrap, Josh Jordan, Cheyenne Jordan, Chris Jordan, Alan Jordan (Mishell) Jeana Sparks, and Jonathan Bowie; and 10 great- grandchildren: Emily Fleeman, Sara Fleeman, Copelyn Schwind, Jordan Morris, Jordynn Williams, Jakyia Sparks, Abbygail Bowie, Gracie Jordan, Autum Gandee, and Jaden Gandee Jordan. Mrs. Jordan was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers: Charles Segars, Grover Segars, and Douglas "Preacher" Segars.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Anyone can leave their condolences and best wishes on Barbara's tribute page

A private family service was held in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Durden and Rev. Jeremy Massengill officiating.

A public graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park with Rev. Jeremy Massengill officiating. Everyone will be asked to practice social distancing and may want to bring a lawn chair.

Everyone will be asked to practice social distancing and may want to bring a lawn chair.