Barbara Herring

Mrs. Barbara Ann Adams Herring, age 79, of 5563 Elberton Highway, Hartwell, Ga., widow of Ralph Herring, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Herring was born in Hartwell, on March 16, 1940 to the late James J. Adams and Alice Turner Adams. She was self employed as a motel owner and dairy farmer. Barbara was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She was a member of Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church and former church secretary.

Barbara is survived by her children, Parker (Teresa) Herring and Jimmy (Janice) Herring; grandchildren: Amanda (Bo) Rutherford, Adam (Kayla) Herring, Matt (Jessica) Herring, and David Herring and Priscilla; great-grandchildren: Avery (Caleb) Sewell, Ethan Spagnoli, Knox Poole, Wakely Rutherford, Maelee Herring, Easton Ricks, and Mason Herring; great-great-grandchild, Parker Lily Sewell; siblings: Betty Nissley, Audrey Statham, Winston Adams, and Inman Adams, and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings: Jim Tom Adams, Clinton "Bubba" Adams and Aaron Adams.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Chapel of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors with the Rev. Don Nestor and Rev. Eddie Adams and Mr. Adam Herring along with family and friends officiating.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell.

Memorials may be made to The Hart Co. Humane Society at 1364 Reed Creek Hwy., Hartwell, GA or The Hart Co. Animal Rescue at PO Box 45 Hartwell, GA 30643.

