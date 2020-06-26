Body

Ayako Barbee

Ayako Hattori Barbee, 83, of Hatton Ford Road, Hartwell, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center, Anderson, S.C.

Born on September 23, 1936 in Okayama Japan, she was the daughter of the late Soichi and Toyo Hattori. She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing Bridge with Bridge groups in Anderson.

Survivors include her husband, Glenn A. Barbee; a son, G. Allen Barbee of Atlanta and two grandsons: Donald and Casey Barbee.

A service celebrating Ayako's life will be held at a later date by her family.

